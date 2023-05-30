Where do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand amid reunion rumors?

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to co-parenting, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly work well, but this doesn't mean that they're back together!

Khloé Kardashian (r) and Tristan Thompson are said to be "friends" despite ongoing gossip that the exes reunited. © Collage: JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian

Despite all the gossip that the 38-year-old reality star has given her unfaithful baby daddy another chance, a new report from TMZ claims otherwise.

On Tuesday, the outlet stated that although KoKo and Tristan may be operating as one parental unit, when it comes to their romantic relationship, that apparently hasn't changed.

Fans have been surmising that the Good American owner got back with her ex, particularly after the unexpected passing of Tristan's mom Andrea.

Yet insiders told the outlet that the two are simply "friends" and good co-parents to their two kids, daughter True and son Tatum, and KoKo wants her children to spend as much time with the Lakers star as possible.