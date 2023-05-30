Where do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand amid reunion rumors?
Los Angeles, California - When it comes to co-parenting, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly work well, but this doesn't mean that they're back together!
Despite all the gossip that the 38-year-old reality star has given her unfaithful baby daddy another chance, a new report from TMZ claims otherwise.
On Tuesday, the outlet stated that although KoKo and Tristan may be operating as one parental unit, when it comes to their romantic relationship, that apparently hasn't changed.
Fans have been surmising that the Good American owner got back with her ex, particularly after the unexpected passing of Tristan's mom Andrea.
Yet insiders told the outlet that the two are simply "friends" and good co-parents to their two kids, daughter True and son Tatum, and KoKo wants her children to spend as much time with the Lakers star as possible.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristian Thompson remain "friends" as they co-parent
Sources also dished that Khloé did let Tristan and his younger brother stay with her following the funeral for the athlete's late mom due to water damage in his home.
For those who haven't been keeping up, Tristan and Khloé are neighbors now.
Still, KoKo opening up her home to her untrustworthy ex was simply a kind gesture and doesn't mean the two are getting back together.
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian