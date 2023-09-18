Khloé Kardashian shares the apple of her eye in new Instagram pic

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is a vision in green via her new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American owner's new son is a vision in green in her most recent Instagram post.

KoKo's little guy rocked a stylish look in the pic, showing he can definitely follow in his mom and fashionable aunts' footsteps.

The snap featured baby Tatum sweetly looking up while holding an apple and sitting near a vase with a large plant.

KoKo's son wore an olive green beanie hat with a yellow smiley face on the front, along with a matching vest and a thin gold chain.

"My Baby," she captioned the adorable post, which received major love from her family and friends.

Kris Jenner said of her grandson, "Precious Angel," while Khloé's BFF Khadijah Haqq wrote, "Apple of my eye."

Fans also pointed out the eerie similarities in look between Tatum and Khloé's brother Rob Kardashian Jr., who's been staying out of the spotlight in recent years.