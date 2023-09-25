Khloé Kardashian shares sweet footage from family time with kids

Khloé Kardashian highlighted her family time over the weekend, including an adorable clip of her kids having a sweet sibling moment in pajamas!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian dropped touching footage of some recent quality time with her kiddies!

Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum posed for a sweet selfie with her niece, Penelope Disick.
Khloé Kardashian and son Tatum posed for a sweet selfie with her niece, Penelope Disick.  © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old Good American owner is loving being a mom of two, per her latest highlights from her family time.

On Sunday, Koko dropped a cute clip featuring her son Tatum and her daughter True playing together while rocking pajamas.

The Kardashians star's "mini-me" wore a pink sleep set adorned with white smiley faces, while KoKo's baby boy looked toward his mom and wobbled a bit before gently falling and starting to crawl away.

She captioned the adorable video with a few inspirational quotes, including one that read: "Normalize waking up in a positive mood. Relax, Pray. Set a good tone for your day."

KoKo continued giving her followers a glimpse into her family-filled weekend with footage from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish, Disney-themed baby shower.

The Revenge Body star wore a sexy, dark blue fitted dress while showing off her happiness for her sister in the carousel of snaps that also featured a selfie of KoKo, Tatum, and Kourt's daughter Penelope Disick.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

