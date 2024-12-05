Khloé Kardashian talks fitness journey and body-shaming from media: "It's ridiculous"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recently dished on her evolving body image journey, hinting that she would have taken Ozempic if it was around years earlier!

Khloé Kardashian got honest about dealing with the backlash over her weight and her extensive fitness journey. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Good American co-founder's love for the gym isn't a secret, yet KoKo told Bustle that she felt "hotter" when she was "bigger."

"Looking back," she began, "When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy."

Khloé shared, "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I'm so hard on myself."

The Kardashians star added, "It's a vicious cycle that you don't get out of."