Khloé Kardashian talks fitness journey and body-shaming from media: "It's ridiculous"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recently dished on her evolving body image journey, hinting that she would have taken Ozempic if it was around years earlier!
The Good American co-founder's love for the gym isn't a secret, yet KoKo told Bustle that she felt "hotter" when she was "bigger."
"Looking back," she began, "When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy."
Khloé shared, "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I'm so hard on myself."
The Kardashians star added, "It's a vicious cycle that you don't get out of."
Khloé Kardashian reflected on being by the media
Khloé previously said in the vulnerable interview that she turned to the gym after her split from Lamar Odom.
After an ex-therapist allegedly breached doctor-patient privilege, the XO KHLOÉ founder became devoted to fitness "for 10-plus years."
She continued, "And I love it. Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I'm like, 'It's been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'"
Still, the mom of two noted, "But even if people get surgery or get on the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that."
KoKo added, "I'm just mad Ozempic wasn't around 10 years ago."
