Khloé Kardashian makes shocking Ozempic confession!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian dropped an eyebrow-raising confession about her weight loss journey on The Kardashians!
On Thursday's episode of the reality TV series, the 40-year-old gym influencer admitted that she would've taken Ozempic when she was "bigger."
"If they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing," she said in her confessional.
She continued, "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change."
The controversial drug has been recently slammed for its negative effects, so it's a good thing that KoKo opted out of taking the weight loss supplement.
Though Kim and the rest of the Kar-Jenners have been against KoKo's "rigid" ways, the Good American founder dished on her intense workout and diet regime – which clearly has worked wonders!
Khloé Kardashian dishes on her strict diet and workout regime
"I do circuit training with cardio intervals. I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down. For a shoot like that where I know I am going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder," she explained, adding that she celebrates "with a full large pizza" because of life is about "balance."
Still, Khloé explained that she has one main lesson for her fans: "I really want to encourage healthiness. I am not about the number on a scale."
"I just think people should be active, and I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself," she continued. The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu!
