Khloé Kardashian makes shocking Ozempic confession!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian dropped an eyebrow-raising confession about her weight loss journey on The Kardashians!

Khloé Kardashian got honest about her weight loss journey on The Kardashians. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Thursday's episode of the reality TV series, the 40-year-old gym influencer admitted that she would've taken Ozempic when she was "bigger."

"If they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing," she said in her confessional.

She continued, "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change."

The controversial drug has been recently slammed for its negative effects, so it's a good thing that KoKo opted out of taking the weight loss supplement.

Though Kim and the rest of the Kar-Jenners have been against KoKo's "rigid" ways, the Good American founder dished on her intense workout and diet regime – which clearly has worked wonders!