Khloé Kardashian's "biological age" causes mayhem on The Kardashians finale

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian got the last laugh with her shocking biological age results on The Kardashians season finale !

Khloé Kardashian shocked her family when she got her biological age results on The Kardashians finale. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Thursday's episode, the 40-year-old Good American founder and her family all signed up to participate in the Horvath test, which determines someone's age according to their health.

Yet everyone was floored when KoKo's test claimed that she was 28, which was significantly younger than Kim's result.

Khloé also came in seventh place in a global competition for "self-rejuvenation."

The mom of two reacted to the news, saying, "Me, the fat one, is now better than the best one."

KoKo further teased the AHS star, whom she also feuded with this season, in her confessional, adding, "She was always like, 'I'm the princess.'"

Khloé further dished on her guilty pleasures while reminding the producers that she used to be "much bigger."