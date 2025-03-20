Kendall Jenner calls Khloé Kardashian "cold" over her reunion with Lamar Odom!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner shared her thoughts on Khloé Kardashian 's "icy" reunion with ex Lamar Odom on The Kardashians!

Kendall Jenner (r.) thought Khloé Kardashian (l.) could've been nicer to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, during their recent reunion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kendalljenner

On the March 20 episode of the reality TV series, the supermodel and her sister, Kylie Jenner, reflected on KoKo's reunion with Lamar earlier this season.

Kendall shared that she thought it was "cool to see them together" after so many years, but she had a lot of "personal thoughts" on how the meeting went.

"It was kind of sad. I think Khloé could've been a bit gentler," she admitted.

The 818 Tequila owner compared the encounter to when Khloé would be around her most recent ex, Tristan Thompson, saying, "I'm not taking away what she's been through, 'cause she's definitely been through much more than I have in my life, but I think that it was interesting to see how cold she can be."

KoKo set severe boundaries with the ex-NBA star during the pair's tense talk, insisting that he didn't refer to her as his "wife" anymore, as he did during the reunion.

