Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner talk "unhealthy" beauty standards they've set

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got real about their past insecurities and how their family has had a huge impact on beauty standards on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian (l.) and Kylie Jenner had a candid discussion about the unrealistic beauty standards their family has set. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kyliejenner

The penultimate episode of the reality TV show featured a lot of tender sibling moments.

In one scene, the 39-year-old Good American mogul and the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder dished on feeling "self-conscious" about their looks in the past.

Kylie kicked off the honest chat while doing Kourtney Kardashian 's makeup as the sisters discussed how their "influence" has affected the beauty standards of others.

"I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing themselves," Kylie said.

"I went through that stage too, and I feel like I am in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you."

The make-up magnate also confessed that she "hated" her ears growing up because her family "always" talked about them.

"I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears. That f**ked me up," Kylie revealed.

Though the Life of Kylie star also revealed that it was her daughter Stormi, who has Kylie's ears, that made her rethink her own insecurities.