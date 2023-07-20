Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner talk "unhealthy" beauty standards they've set
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got real about their past insecurities and how their family has had a huge impact on beauty standards on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
The penultimate episode of the reality TV show featured a lot of tender sibling moments.
In one scene, the 39-year-old Good American mogul and the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder dished on feeling "self-conscious" about their looks in the past.Kylie kicked off the honest chat while doing Kourtney Kardashian's makeup as the sisters discussed how their "influence" has affected the beauty standards of others.
"I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing themselves," Kylie said.
"I went through that stage too, and I feel like I am in a better place, but other people can instill insecurities in you."
The make-up magnate also confessed that she "hated" her ears growing up because her family "always" talked about them.
"I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears. That f**ked me up," Kylie revealed.
Though the Life of Kylie star also revealed that it was her daughter Stormi, who has Kylie's ears, that made her rethink her own insecurities.
The Kardashians tackle their past "unhealthy" beauty standards
She also clarified the consistent chatter that she's had significant cosmetic surgery done on her face since she was a child.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false," Kylie revealed.
"I have only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves."
Meanwhile, Khloé opened up about being "critical" of herself in the past, which she admitted came from "other people."
"I was chubby and in a skinny body-con dress, and you couldn't tell me otherwise,” KoKo revealed, adding, "Society gave me insecurities."
Kourt wrapped up the discussion by agreeing that they do "live in a world that is obsessed with perfection" but said she is "very conscious" about giving her kids "freedom to the express themselves."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian & kyliejenner