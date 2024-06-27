Kourtney Kardashian drops another wild postpartum confession!

Kourtney Kardashian gave another vulnerable look at her postpartum recovery after giving birth to Rocky Barker and dished on keeping her vagina "intact."

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian's journey as a mom of four continued on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians!

Kourtney Kardashian gave more insight into her postpartum recovery after welcoming her son Rocky Barker.
The 45-year-Poosh owner kept viewers updated on her postpartum recovery on the June 27 episode of the reality TV series.

The very transparent Kourtney shared that she decided to stay home for "40 days" after welcoming her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

The Lemme founder dished in her confessional, "In many different cultures, women don't leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal and beyond that."

Kourt noted that she's "really into attachment parenting" and is "dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."

Yet, the mom of yet made another eyebrow-raising confession about her body and recovery.

Kourtney Kardashian shares her fears about a vagina "prolapse"

Kourtney dished how she keeps her vagina intact during this week's episode of The Kardashians.
While explaining her health concerns after welcoming her youngest son to Kris Jenner, Kourt again shocked her mom once again.

The reality star confessed that while she's trying to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight, she isn't rushing into the gym for one specific reason.

"I'm taking my time, and they say to keep your vagina intact, you should not run or jump for, like, six months," she explained.

In her confessional, a producer asked, "What does keeping your vagina intact mean?"

"Well, you can have prolapse," Kourt replies, explaining, "which is where your vagina can, like, fall out, I think. Supposedly, there's things you can do to keep it up there."

It would seem that every week, Kourt has been leaving fans speechless with her bold confessions, so what could she possibly reveal next week? Find out as The Kardashians drops new episodes every Thursday on Hulu!

