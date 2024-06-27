Kourtney Kardashian drops another wild postpartum confession!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's journey as a mom of four continued on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians !

Kourtney Kardashian gave more insight into her postpartum recovery after welcoming her son Rocky Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The 45-year-Poosh owner kept viewers updated on her postpartum recovery on the June 27 episode of the reality TV series.

The very transparent Kourtney shared that she decided to stay home for "40 days" after welcoming her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

The Lemme founder dished in her confessional, "In many different cultures, women don't leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal and beyond that."

Kourt noted that she's "really into attachment parenting" and is "dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."

Yet, the mom of yet made another eyebrow-raising confession about her body and recovery.