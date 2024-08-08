Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looking to reconcile?
Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly trying to turn the clock back on their romance!
Nearly two years after the 43-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old comedian called it quits, new gossip suggests that the exes could be giving love a second try!
An insider spilled to Star Magazine that Kim and Pete are reportedly "considering" rekindling their relationship due to "unfinished business."
The tipster dished that Kim's "confident things will be different this time around. She's craving excitement in her life and she always responded to Pete."
They added that the Kardashians star is looking to do things differently should the pair reconcile by "keeping things private."
Should Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson give love another try?
Seeing as how Kim and Pete haven't had much luck in the love department following their whirlwind romance, a reunion wouldn't be a bad thing!
Yet as we've seen with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, sometimes spinning the block on your ex doesn't play out the way one thinks – so a word of caution to Kete should they decide to pursue this!
The former Saturday Night Live star, who recently checked himself into a rehab facility for his mental health, briefly dated Chase-Sui Wonders and Madelyn Cline while the American Horror Story star was romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr.
