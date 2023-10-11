Caitlyn Jenner walks back allegations about Kim Kardashian's sex tape

In a brand new docuseries, Caitlyn Jenner (r.) speaks up on her involvement with Kim Kardashian's leaked sex tape from 2007. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & caitlynjenner

In the new docuseries, the 73-year-old former Olympian discussed her history with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the famous family.

However, one topic she avoided was Kim's infamous leaked sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

The tape, which was leaked in 2007, played a pivotal role in launching Kim and her family to stardom.

When asked about the tape in the docuseries, Caitlyn said, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is, and I'm gonna go to the golf course... to be honest with you, I just stayed out of it."

Jenner asserted that Kris "never talked to me about it," and she "never talked to Kimberly about it." When asked about the rumors surrounding whether the leak was intentional for publicity, Caitlyn remained tight-lipped despite claiming the SKIMs mogul was "calculated" about her rise to stardom.



"I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation - or did I want to have that conversation," she stated.