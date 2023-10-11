Caitlyn Jenner walks back allegations about Kim Kardashian's sex tape
In the new docuseries, the 73-year-old former Olympian discussed her history with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the famous family.
However, one topic she avoided was Kim's infamous leaked sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.
The tape, which was leaked in 2007, played a pivotal role in launching Kim and her family to stardom.
When asked about the tape in the docuseries, Caitlyn said, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is, and I'm gonna go to the golf course... to be honest with you, I just stayed out of it."
Jenner asserted that Kris "never talked to me about it," and she "never talked to Kimberly about it." When asked about the rumors surrounding whether the leak was intentional for publicity, Caitlyn remained tight-lipped despite claiming the SKIMs mogul was "calculated" about her rise to stardom.
"I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation - or did I want to have that conversation," she stated.
Kim Kardashian has said her sex tape is her "biggest regret"
Kimmy Cakes, on the other hand, has addressed the tape multiple times in her life.
She has expressed remorse for the tape, calling it her "biggest regret" during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
It's unclear why Caitlyn chose to avoid the topic of the tape in the series, but maybe she simply didn't want to relive that time in her life.
One user on Twitter wrote, "It didn't get 'leaked.' It was broadcasted by [Kim] and her mother."
Whatever the reason, Caitlyn's silence on the matter is noticeable, and fans obviously have their own opinions.
House of Kardashian is currently streaming on the SKY platform.
