How to stream Kim Kardashian on American Horror Story: Delicate Part One

Grab your blankets! Kim Kardashian 's acting debut in the TV horror thriller American Horror Story: Delicate Part One is coming, and here's how to watch it!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Emma Roberts star in American Horror Story: Delicate Part One. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Hate it or love it, the 42-year-old reality star is coming to small screens everywhere.

On Wednesday, the popular horror anthology series returns for season 12 with its next chapter, Delicate.

The newest chapter follows AHS alum Emma Roberts playing Anna, a budding starlet who longs for an Oscar and a baby, while Kim portrays Anna's seemingly money-hungry manager Siobhan Walsh.

"You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares. Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?," Walsh tells the concerned Anna in the season 12 official trailer.

Here's how to watch American Horror Story Delicate: Part One!