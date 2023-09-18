How to stream Kim Kardashian on American Horror Story: Delicate Part One
Grab your blankets! Kim Kardashian's acting debut in the TV horror thriller American Horror Story: Delicate Part One is coming, and here's how to watch it!
Hate it or love it, the 42-year-old reality star is coming to small screens everywhere.
On Wednesday, the popular horror anthology series returns for season 12 with its next chapter, Delicate.
The newest chapter follows AHS alum Emma Roberts playing Anna, a budding starlet who longs for an Oscar and a baby, while Kim portrays Anna's seemingly money-hungry manager Siobhan Walsh.
"You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares. Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?," Walsh tells the concerned Anna in the season 12 official trailer.
Here's how to watch American Horror Story Delicate: Part One!
How to stream American Horror Story: Delicate Part One
The FX series, which first debuted back in 2011, will premiere its next season on the FX channel and will simultaneously stream on Hulu.
These are the only places viewers can catch the new installment of AHS. On the plus side, for those looking to catch up on AHS' ghoulish last 11 seasons, Hulu also has every season available!
When does Kim Kardashian appear on American Horror Story?
Kim K's spine-tingling appearance on American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premiers on September 20.
Fans are still on the fence about Kimmy Cakes joining AHS, but the only way to fairly critique The Kardashians star's performance is by watching her this season.
Will Kim Kardashian terrify and impress audiences? Let the scares begin!
