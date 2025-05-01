Did Kim Kardashian's son hack her Instagram?
Los Angeles, California - Fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian's Instagram account was hacked after the reality star's latest post.
On Wednesday, the 44-year-old posted a zoomed-in screenshot of a YouTube page called @S4intsking with the caption, "Sub to Saint's channel."
Many of Kim's more than 357 million followers were quick to agree: someone had probably stolen mommy's cell phone – and it was certainly none other than nine-year-old Saint West himself!
"saint, put mom's phone down," one user wrote in the comments, per Page Six.
"Saint sweetie please go get mommy's credit card and post the card digits," another joked.
The post has since been removed from Kim's Instagram.
It seems Saint has a new YouTube page that he was looking to promote, as the famous kiddo previously made an account last fall that was shut down by his mom over anti-Kamala Harris post Saint shared.
Will he now give his YouTube career another chance?
Will Saint West's social media activity spark tension between Kim and Kanye?
Saint's dad, Kanye West, is not likely to be on board with the idea.
He has previously argued with his ex about not wanting their eldest child, 11-year-old North West, on social media.
So the fact that Saint could now take off on YouTube is likely to cause some annoyance for Ye, especially since tensions are already running high between the 47-year-old rapper and Kim.
Amid Kanye's recent string of offensive posts and his decision to let North record a song with Sean "Diddy" Combs, the SKIMS mogul is said to be looking to alter her shared custody agreement with her ex.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP