Did Kim Kardashian's son hack her Instagram?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian 's Instagram account was hacked after the reality star's latest post.

Kim Kardashian (44) has more than 350 million followers on Instagram. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old posted a zoomed-in screenshot of a YouTube page called @S4intsking with the caption, "Sub to Saint's channel."

Many of Kim's more than 357 million followers were quick to agree: someone had probably stolen mommy's cell phone – and it was certainly none other than nine-year-old Saint West himself!

"saint, put mom's phone down," one user wrote in the comments, per Page Six.

"Saint sweetie please go get mommy's credit card and post the card digits," another joked.

The post has since been removed from Kim's Instagram.

It seems Saint has a new YouTube page that he was looking to promote, as the famous kiddo previously made an account last fall that was shut down by his mom over anti-Kamala Harris post Saint shared.

Will he now give his YouTube career another chance?