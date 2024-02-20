Kim and Khloé Kardashian reveal surprising love language: "I'm horny now"
Los Angeles, California - After Kim Kardashian tagged her sister Khloé in an Instagram story, the two kept the cheeky public convo going! So, what are these #singleladies looking for in a man?
The initial story from Kim was of a sign saying, "If you want to impress me with your car, it better be a food truck."
"don't tell me this doesn't speak to you too!" the American Horror Story star wrote after tagging Khloé.
KoKo answered back with her own Insta story message: "Now this is my love language."
"I got u," Kim wrote next. "pulling up on u in my new truck today."
The latest message in the series, shared on Monday, came from Khloé, who simply joked, "I'm horny now."
The SKIMS founder recently talked about what she's looking for in a man on the This Life of Mine podcast with James Corden.
"Accountable for actions.... good teeth. Can hold their own. [Someone] I don't have to babysit all the time," she said, potentially alluding to her ex-husband Kanye West.
"I mean, just a good genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life, too."
Kim and Khloé Kardashian might just share more than a love language
Kim has been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. lately, the two being spotted together at a Super Bowl party. TMZ caught the pair getting cozy later on at the same event, with Khloé running defense against the paparazzi at one point.
Interestingly, Khloé herself was previously romantically linked with the athlete back in 2016.
And remember when Kim may or may not have had a long-ago fling with Kourtney's now-husband, Travis Barker?
This family takes sharing their (boy) toys to a whole new level!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian