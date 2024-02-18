Kim Kardashian attends son's basketball game with Tristan Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian was spotted courtside at her son Saint's basketball game, joined by an unexpected guest: her sister's ex-boyfriend!

Kim Kardashian (r.) was spotted alongside her sister's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at her son's recent basketball game. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ & Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kimmy Cakes is not afraid to be in the spotlight!

On Friday, the 43-year-old reality star supported her 8-year-old son Saint at his basketball game.

However, the beauty mogul was not alone, as she was seen sitting one seat away from her sister Khloé's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kim wore a $5,000 Balenciaga x Adidas coat with matching pants, per Page Six, despite her continuous rounds of scandals with the controversial brand.

Although the NBA star, who rocked a red and brown tracksuit with stark white shoes, has cheated on Khloé multiple times, the SKIMs founder hasn't strayed away from being seen with him out in public in the past year.

The two were also seen watching Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami game last summer and even partied after the game at Bad Bunny's steakhouse.