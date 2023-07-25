Are Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian feuding over Tristan Thompson?

Miami, Florida - Another feud could be on the horizon after Kim Kardashian was seen partying with Khloé Kardashian 's ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian (r.) was recently spotted spending time with Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson (l.). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & khloekardashian & kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKKN mogul has posted more footage from her fun night at the Miami nightclub LIV over the weekend.

Per her Instagram story, Kim hung out with a few famous faces, including Savas Oguz, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz.

In one snap, the Kardashians star shared a screenshot of an attempted FaceTime with KoKo.

But the Good American founder didn't answer Kim's call, which led the mom of four to jokingly write on the pic, "She hates us," tagging Savas in it as well.

Yet, it's unclear if Khloé wasn't available to chat with her sister that evening or if she purposefully ignored it, especially since Kim made a lot of noise when she was spotted leaving the club with Tristan.