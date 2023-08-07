Kim Kardashian celebrates in sister style after feud with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian proved that she's over her recent drama with her older sis Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet tribute to all her sisters.

Sisters forvever. Kim Kardashian (m) looked back at her fun moments with her sisters on National Sister Day. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Sisters forever!

On Sunday, Kim honored her sisters by sharing back-to-back pics via her Instagram story for National Sisters Day.



The SKIMs founder reposted pics from the fan page Planet Kourt's story that featured several snaps of the famous sisters throughout the years.

Kim didn't caption the tribute, but no words were really needed, especially if you've been keeping up with the latest Kardashian tea.

The aspiring lawyer and Kourtney had major drama this year, which played out on the third season of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

The two's explosive feud centered around Kim's Dolce & Gabanna collaboration after Kourt's wedding to Travis Barker.

The oldest Kardashian siblings made up through two heavy talks on the series. Since then, Kim has been publicly supportive of Kourt's current pregnancy.