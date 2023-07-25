Kim Kardashian walks down memory lane with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has proved that her Dolce & Gabbana feud with Kourtney Kardashian is truly a thing of the past.

Kim Kardashian (far r.) brought back the '90s in a sweet throwback pic that also featured Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

On Monday evening, the 42-year-old mogul posted an adorable throwback pic of herself and the Poosh founder in their younger years on Instagram.

The eldest Kardashian siblings were seen smiling next to each other circa the 1990s in the retro snap.

Kourt and Kim matched in respective yellow and pink party dresses, with the Lemme founder adorably showing her missing front teeth and pink headband.

The SKIMs CEO flashed her a huge grin while sporting braids and pink bows to match her sister's dress.

"Cheeeeeeese," she captioned the cute post where fans couldn't help but point out the similarities between the famous sisters and their respective kids.

The post comes on the heels of Kim and Kourt's explosive feud that played out season three of The Kardashians.

The pair were at odds over Kim signing on to be the creative director of D&G Milan's fashion show months after Kourt's wedding to Travis Barker, which featured the entire family by the iconic fashion house.