How does Kim Kardashian feel about Kourtney's pregnancy amid explosive feud?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's explosive feud is the main focus of The Kardashians season three, but where does the SKIMs owner stand over her big sister's new pregnancy?
Kim and Kourt may have some drama this season on the Hulu reality TV series. But when it comes to the Poosh owner's recently announced bundle of joy, her sister is reportedly just as happy as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
According to ET, the famous bunch are "excited" for Kourtney and Travis Barker's newest addition.
"The whole family is excited for them and thinks Travis is Kourtney’s soulmate," an insider dished to the outlet.
"It has been a lot of fun celebrating them. Kourtney and Kim made up, and their issues are over and figured out."
The source added that "Kim is happy for Kourtney and loves that she's having a baby with Travis."
Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy joy
Meanwhile, the Lemme founder is said to be feeling happy and "feels incredibly lucky" to be pregnant.
"She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful," the source spilled, adding that Kravis can't wait to have their baby boy.
Over the weekend, the spouses had a rocking gender reveal, where it was announced that they are expecting a bouncing baby boy.
While Kourtney is already a mom of three, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, Travis is also dad to three from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler.
