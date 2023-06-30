How does Kim Kardashian feel about Kourtney's pregnancy amid explosive feud?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's explosive feud is the main focus of The Kardashians season three, but where does the SKIMs owner stand over her big sister's new pregnancy?

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (r) may be beefing on The Kardashians, but Kim is said to be "happy" about her big sister's pregnancy. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Kim and Kourt may have some drama this season on the Hulu reality TV series. But when it comes to the Poosh owner's recently announced bundle of joy, her sister is reportedly just as happy as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

According to ET, the famous bunch are "excited" for Kourtney and Travis Barker's newest addition.

"The whole family is excited for them and thinks Travis is Kourtney’s soulmate," an insider dished to the outlet.

"It has been a lot of fun celebrating them. Kourtney and Kim made up, and their issues are over and figured out."

The source added that "Kim is happy for Kourtney and loves that she's having a baby with Travis."