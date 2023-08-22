Kim Kardashian spins spine-tingling spot in American Horror Story teaser

Los Angeles, California - The cradle will rock! Kim Kardashian' s highly anticipated American Horror Story: Delicate role just got creepier in a brand-new teaser.

Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story: Delicate role just got creepy in the newest trailer from the show's upcoming season. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Spines will tingle when AHS returns this September!

The 42-year-old The Kardashians star is pregnant with fear in the newest look at the TV horror anthology's upcoming season, which dropped Monday.

The preview, which features Kim along with Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, is set to an eerie rendition of the classic nursery rhyme Rock-A-Bye-Baby.

The clip shows spiders and spider webs strewn about before a scene cuts to Roberts screaming while lying down on a hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Delevingne's character is seen holding a needle filled with liquid, as a blonde Kim creepily cradles a baby while sporting an all-black spider web dress.

Despite the mixed reception the SKIM mogul's AHS debut has sparked among fans and show alum, Kim has been terrifyingly convincing in the recent teasers.



Fans first got a look at the beauty magnate's chilling character in July. Earlier this month, AHS dropped a teaser poster that captivated Kim's spidey transformation.