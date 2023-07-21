Kim Kardashian is terrifyingly unrecognizable in AHS: Delicate teaser!

Los Angeles, California - Something wicked comes this way as Kim Kardashian's first look in the upcoming season for American Horror Story has been unveiled!

See Kim Kardashian's terrifying transformation in the first teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 42-year-old Kardashians star is ready to get her freak on in the first teaser for AHS: Delicate.

In the very brief preview, Kim is seen rocking long white tresses and a black gown as she cradles a baby. A creepy rendition of the nursery song Rock-A-Bye Baby plays in the background.

Viewers also got a glimpse at the SKNN mogul's costars, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne, in the terrifying teaser.

Back in April, it was shockingly confirmed that Kimmy would be joining the horror-anthology for its 12th season, which is based on Danielle Valentine's new novel Delicate Condition.

The news received mixed reactions from fans and actors, particularly AHS alum, Patti LuPone.



And lest we forget those recent incidents when the mom of four crossed the picket line amid the on-going WGA strike, and live-tweeted from the show's set.

Yet, Zachary Quinto had a different take on Kim's acting chops, sharing at the time that he was "impressed" with the beauty mogul.