Kim Kardashian drops new pics with a pointed message

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has again given masses a look at her super slim waist!

Kim Kardashian flashed her teeny waist on Instagram while jetting off in her private plane. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs founder seems like the true definition of "catch flights, not feelings," via her latest Instagram snaps.

Kim's post featured back-to-back pics of The Kardashians star's mirror selfies, in what seems to be the bathroom of her private jet.

Though she didn't reveal where she was headed, Kim did take the opportunity to flaunt her insanely skinny mid-section.

The beauty magnate flashed her taunt tummy while rocking a white crop top and pink sweatpants that sat low on her hips.

Kim captioned the shot, "I'm actually never free, I just make time."

While the sentiment seems slightly pointed, it's definitely on par with her go-getter lifestyle. Kimmy Cakes has a busy life as a mom, fashionista, beauty mogul, reality TV star, and now as an actor.

Recently, Kim revealed that she was still "out of commission" after suffering from a mysterious shoulder injury that occurred "weeks ago."