Kim Kardashian gets in on "very demure" craze with sultry behind-the-scenes pics

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave a sultry behind-the-scenes look at one of her SKIMs photoshoots!

Kim Kardashian shared a look at the magic behind her head-turning photoshoots. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 43-year-old mogul showed the magic behind her stunning shoots in a new Instagram dump that she shared on Friday.

Kim's post first featured The Kardashians star rocking a skintight red jumpsuit and snow boots along with dramatic blonde hair, while more snaps showed the reality star in a white crop top and leather knee-high boots.



Kim's bleach blonde tresses were styled in a '60s style while she also sported powder blue eyeshadow, statement lashes, and a nude lip.

Yet her most eye-catching snap was a glimpse at the beauty magnate topless in satin shorts, though she teasingly placed a pair of ice skates to cover her chest.



She captioned the dump, "See the way I take my bts pictures….very cutsie, very mindful, very demure…not like the other girls."

Very demure indeed, Kimmy Cakes!