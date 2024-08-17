Kim Kardashian gets in on "very demure" craze with sultry behind-the-scenes pics
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave a sultry behind-the-scenes look at one of her SKIMs photoshoots!
The 43-year-old mogul showed the magic behind her stunning shoots in a new Instagram dump that she shared on Friday.
Kim's post first featured The Kardashians star rocking a skintight red jumpsuit and snow boots along with dramatic blonde hair, while more snaps showed the reality star in a white crop top and leather knee-high boots.
Kim's bleach blonde tresses were styled in a '60s style while she also sported powder blue eyeshadow, statement lashes, and a nude lip.
Yet her most eye-catching snap was a glimpse at the beauty magnate topless in satin shorts, though she teasingly placed a pair of ice skates to cover her chest.
She captioned the dump, "See the way I take my bts pictures….very cutsie, very mindful, very demure…not like the other girls."
Very demure indeed, Kimmy Cakes!
When she's not busy slaying photoshoots, Kim's gearing up for a pretty busy acting career as she scored a new TV deal and has tapped her bestie, LaLa Anthony, to star in it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian