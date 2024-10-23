Kim Kardashian hosts family Wicked screening with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian hosted a Wicked screening at her home with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!

Kim Kardashian (second from l.) had a wicked evening at a private screening of the upcoming musical film! © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

We're positively green with envy over the 44-year-old SKIMs founder's spellbinding movie night!

Kim, who just celebrated her birthday, hosted a special screening of the anticipated musical at her lavish mansion with the flick's leading ladies and her family.

The AHS star documented the magical event via her Instagram story, with the first clip showing the entrance to her home decorated in Wicked-themed pink floral arrangements, a green carpet, and a movie poster.

Kim says in the video, "I just came home. Look what we're watching tonight. Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I've never been more excited."