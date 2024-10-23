Kim Kardashian hosts family Wicked screening with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian hosted a Wicked screening at her home with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!
We're positively green with envy over the 44-year-old SKIMs founder's spellbinding movie night!
Kim, who just celebrated her birthday, hosted a special screening of the anticipated musical at her lavish mansion with the flick's leading ladies and her family.
The AHS star documented the magical event via her Instagram story, with the first clip showing the entrance to her home decorated in Wicked-themed pink floral arrangements, a green carpet, and a movie poster.
Kim says in the video, "I just came home. Look what we're watching tonight. Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I've never been more excited."
The Kar-Jenners have a wicked evening with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
The Kardashians star's footage also featured pink-and-green beverages served in matching stemmed glasses, Wicked-themed toys for the kids, plus matching PJs and socks.
Kim was joined by her kiddies North, Psalm, and Chicago West, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner.
Also in attendance were Khloé Kardashian and her kids True and Tatum Thompson, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster; Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream.
The mogul concluded her story with a sweet group photo of everyone posing with Ariana and Cynthia in their PJs.
Kim captioned the pic, "We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party." Wicked hits theaters November 22!
