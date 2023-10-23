Kim Kardashian explains Kourtney's absence from birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's star-studded birthday party was missing a notable guest, but it appears that Kourtney Kardashian had a pretty solid for skipping the big event.

Kim Kardashian revealed why Kourtney Kardashian wasn't present at her star-studded birthday bash. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The now-43-year-old SKIMs mogul continued reflecting on her A-list party, where she was showered with love.

Kim dropped a photo dump from the celebration, with the first snap featuring a group shot of the birthday girl being hugged by her sisters – but not Kourtney or Kris Jenner.

"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," the reality TV star began.

The sweet pic showed Kim rocking a birthday fit that consisted of a vibrant red dress with cutouts and strings tied together down the sides and an assortment of crisscrossing straps at the neckline much like a bikini top.

But the KKW Beauty founder also clarified in the caption why the pregnant Poosh owner wasn't at the party: "Thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."