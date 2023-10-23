Kim Kardashian explains Kourtney's absence from birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's star-studded birthday party was missing a notable guest, but it appears that Kourtney Kardashian had a pretty solid for skipping the big event.
The now-43-year-old SKIMs mogul continued reflecting on her A-list party, where she was showered with love.
Kim dropped a photo dump from the celebration, with the first snap featuring a group shot of the birthday girl being hugged by her sisters – but not Kourtney or Kris Jenner.
"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn't have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends," the reality TV star began.
The sweet pic showed Kim rocking a birthday fit that consisted of a vibrant red dress with cutouts and strings tied together down the sides and an assortment of crisscrossing straps at the neckline much like a bikini top.
But the KKW Beauty founder also clarified in the caption why the pregnant Poosh owner wasn't at the party: "Thank you for all the birthday love and Kourt I'm jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic."
Kourtney Kardashian on bed rest ahead of baby Barker's arrival
Kourt, who is expecting a baby boy with Travis Barker, has been staying off the map during the final stretch of her pregnancy after her urgent fetal surgery in September.
The Lemme founder recently opened up about the terrifying experience and revealed how an ultrasound saved her unborn son's life.
Though she wasn't present for Kim's festivities, Kourt still gave her sister plenty of love in a throwback post that referenced their previous feuds.
