Kim Kardashian reportedly side-eyed for "creepy and weird" strategy to find new love

Los Angeles, California - Has Kim Kardashian become little too desperate for love amid her pursuit for a new bae?

Kim Kardashian is apparently taking her kids' advice when it comes to love, but others are finding her moves "weird." © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Life & Style reports that Kim's could be taking her kids' advice on finding a new man, which some of her friends find "pretty creepy and weird."

"Even though North is only 11, Kim always raves about how wise and mature she is, and Saint is obsessed with basketball and soccer, so he knows all the players and is very up on whose star is on the rise," an insider explained.

Back in August, Kim basically confirmed the story herself on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"It's so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they're ready now, and I'm not," the 43-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Kim's sisters are allegedly giving the SKIMs founder "major side-eye" over this supposed plan, whereas mom Kris Jenner is "fully supporting" her daughter's idea to enlist the kids' help and apparently "all for it."