Kim Kardashian reveals she suffers from "memory gaps" amid hectic schedule
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's been busy burning the midnight oil, which has ended up taking a major toll on the mogul!
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old mogul proved why she was recently named GQ's Tycoon of the Year.
While juggling rehearsals for her American Horror Story role, her Time magazine cover shoot, and the dress fitting for the Met Gala, Kim's busy schedule caught up with her as the mom of four started having "memory gaps."
"I had no idea that I stopped at the Tiffany's store and was posting all about it," Kim says as footage of the visit plays.
"Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream," she continued, adding she didn't remember even speaking with fans!
Kim Kardashian shares helpful insight she received from Salma Hayek
Kim's workaholic lifestyle sparked some concern from Kris Jenner, who worries that the SKIMs mogul will eventually burn out.
Kim did admit that taking the AHS gig "put me over the edge" but also noted she has no plans of slowing down.
Also, the entrepreneur shared the poignant advice she received from Salma Hayek, whom Kim recently honored with her Halloween costume.
Amid the backlash surrounding the reality star joining AHS, Kim revealed she reached out to the Fools Rush In actor.
"I said to her like, 'What did I get myself into? I feel bad,' and she's like, 'Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress, and this is your real career,' and I am like, 'You are right, Salma Hayek.' And I was like, can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol.'"
Hayek's advice was on the money, as Kim has been praised by fans for her acting on the horror series' recent season!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media