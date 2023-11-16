Kim Kardashian reveals she suffers from "memory gaps" amid hectic schedule

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's been busy burning the midnight oil, which has ended up taking a major toll on the mogul!

Kim Kardashian's busy schedule caught up with her on the newest episode of The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old mogul proved why she was recently named GQ's Tycoon of the Year.

While juggling rehearsals for her American Horror Story role, her Time magazine cover shoot, and the dress fitting for the Met Gala, Kim's busy schedule caught up with her as the mom of four started having "memory gaps."

"I had no idea that I stopped at the Tiffany's store and was posting all about it," Kim says as footage of the visit plays.

"Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream," she continued, adding she didn't remember even speaking with fans!