Kim Kardashian channels Salma Hayek in sexy From Dusk Till Dawn cosplay

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian proved she isn't done dominating Halloween with her latest and most daring look!

Kim Kardashian (pictured) paid tribute to Salma Hayek with her racy From Dusk till Dawn cosplay fit. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 43-year-old American Horror Story star took a page out of Salma Hayek's book by recreating the actor's sexy scene from Quentin Tarantino's From Dusk Till Dawn.

The iconic moment featured Hayek sensually dancing on tables in a bar with a giant snake wrapped around her.

In the clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, The Kardashians star's racy costume included a tiny burgundy velvet bikini that featured gold metal detailing and a large dangling pendant in the middle.

Perhaps the most dramatic accessories for Kim's costume were the massive feathered headpiece and the massive green anaconda draped across her shoulders that resembled Hayek's iconic look from the film.

The beauty mogul's cosplay received major approval from the Grownups star, who praised Kim by reposting her sexy clip on her IG story.

"Bravo @kimkardashian," she captioned the post, adding, "You've brought back some wild memories. And a little PTSD. Kim wore it best."