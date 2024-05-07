Kim Kardashian's appearance halted by pro-Palestinian protest

Hamburg, Germany - Kim Kardashian was the star at this year's OMR Festival, but in the middle of the billionaire's appearance, a pro- Palestinian protestor interrupted the event.

Kim Kardashian's appearance at the OMR Festival on Tuesday was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protestor. © IMAGO / Chris Emil Janßen

Shortly after 4 PM local time on Tuesday, the 43-year-old reality star, who had been a guest at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City the night before, took the stage.

While Kim was in attendance to talk about her successful business ventures and her prominent social media presence, someone suddenly shouted in the auditorium, which was packed with 7,000 people, "Free Palestine."

The woman initially continued undisturbed, but after a short time, she was taken away by security staff.

Kim reacted by initially allowing the woman to continue her demonstration: "It's okay, free everybody."

She later spoke again about Israel's assault on Gaza herself, saying, "I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathize with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."