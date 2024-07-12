Kim Kardashian shows off two of summer's biggest fashion trends in chic new snaps

While Kim Kardashian has been off attending a billionaire's wedding ceremony in India , her socials have been busy at work sharing a backlog of fab summer fashion looks!

The most recent chic photoset posted to Instagram on Friday shows the Kardashians star strutting her stuff in a plain white tank top with a pair of black puffed-up bubble pants along with black calf-length slouchy heeled boots.

Her silver-blonde hair and dark roots appear to date this picture around the time of her Met Gala appearance in May.

Going off of her hair, another post from Thursday may also be from that time period.

This carousel of pics shows the SKIMS founder in a shirtless black bra top, long black trench, sleek black slip skirt, and knee-high black boots.

A separate post from Thursday appears to show Kim closer to the present, as she is seen on a boat with her classic dark hair back in black capri leggings and a grey drapey top.

Sister to the no-pants fad, summer is all about a no-shirt look – and not just on the beach! Apparently, all of the lingerie-as-outerwear predictions were right.

The no-shirt trend is joined by balloon hems, a vibe co-signed by Kylie Jenner's newest Khy launch.

