Kim Kardashian spotted in magical Disneyland outing with son Saint
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian hit up the most magical place on Earth with her son Saint after hosting the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash.
On Wednesday, the 43-year-old busy mogul took an impromptu trip to Disneyland with her eight-year-old son.
TMZ shared footage of the outing, and thankfully this time, neither Kim nor Saint were caught flipping off the paparazzi (as they've be known to do).
One clip showed The Kardashians star and her athletic son on the popular ride Silly Symphony Swings in matching in all-black fits, while Kim also sported black shades.
The mom-son duo were captured enjoying the ride while the American Horror Story star was on her phone, which she somehow didn't drop.
More clips showed Kim and Saint plus his friends in line for the Incredicoaster, though the outlet noted that after a few minutes, the group jumped ship from waiting.
Earlier this month, Saint's dad Kanye West and this wifey Bianca Censori were captured enjoying Mickey Mouse's house with Kimye's oldest daughter, North.
The Kardashians are definitely kids at heart, as they all seem to enjoy Disneyland just as much as their children!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian