Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts get steamy in new AHS: Delicate trailer

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts (c.) lock lips in the new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. © Screenshot/YouTube/FX

On Wednesday, viewers got a first look at the 42-year-old reality star's return in the official trailer for part two of the horror anthology's 12th season.

With Kim kicking off the nearly-two-minute preview, fans see the mogul reprising her role as Siobhan Corbyn, the "no-nonsense" publicist for budding and pregnant star Anna Alcott, played by Emma.

But one eye-raising moment from the clip featured Siobhan shockingly locking lips with Anna after asking her, "What would you give up for it?"

Following this, Kim's character pulls a 360 by surprisingly slapping Anna, who has contemplated quitting acting.

Lastly, The Kardashians star closes out the trailer by donning her Maleficent-style outfit, complete with black horns, while Emma's character calls her a "monster."

"Oh no babe, I am so much worse," Siobhan terrifyingly teases.