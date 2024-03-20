Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts get steamy in new AHS: Delicate trailer
Los Angeles, California - Rock-a-bye babies! Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are back for another chilling season of the TV series, American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.
On Wednesday, viewers got a first look at the 42-year-old reality star's return in the official trailer for part two of the horror anthology's 12th season.
With Kim kicking off the nearly-two-minute preview, fans see the mogul reprising her role as Siobhan Corbyn, the "no-nonsense" publicist for budding and pregnant star Anna Alcott, played by Emma.
But one eye-raising moment from the clip featured Siobhan shockingly locking lips with Anna after asking her, "What would you give up for it?"
Following this, Kim's character pulls a 360 by surprisingly slapping Anna, who has contemplated quitting acting.
Lastly, The Kardashians star closes out the trailer by donning her Maleficent-style outfit, complete with black horns, while Emma's character calls her a "monster."
"Oh no babe, I am so much worse," Siobhan terrifyingly teases.
Is Kim the true villain of the series? Find out when American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two returns to FX and Hulu on April 3!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/FX