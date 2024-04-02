How to stream American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two

The wait is over! Here's how to catch the devilish return of the TV horror anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, starring Kim Kardashian .

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Emma Roberts return for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which premieres on April 3. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Part Two of the 12th season of AHS is almost here, resuming the creepy tale of the budding and pregnant star, Anna Alcott, played by Emma Roberts.



Alongside Roberts is Anna's publicist Siobhan Corbett, reprised by Kim, who may not actually be as charismatic as once believed.

Part One of the horror series ended with the revelation of a baby-stealing Satanic cult, and the sudden death of her award show competition – leaving viewers to wonder what will happen next.

The official trailer for Part Two has all but confirmed that Kimmy Cakes could be the true evil mastermind behind it all.

Can't wait for AHS: Delicate to return? Here's how fans can stream Part Two!