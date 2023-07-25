Kourtney Kardashian rocks unique "Barbiecore" leather fit for movie night

Kourtney Kardashian is still a Barbie girl even amid her pregnancy as the mom of three wore a perfectly pink outfit for her night at the movies.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian rocked another Barbie-appropriate fit for her movie night with her kids!

Kourtney Kardashian continued her "Barbiecore" takeover with another ultra-cute fit.
Kourtney Kardashian continued her "Barbiecore" takeover with another ultra-cute fit.  © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The 44-year-old pregnant momma continues to embrace her "Barbiecore" aesthetic in her latest ensemble, which she showed off on Monday evening.

Kourt dropped the fashionable snap on her Instagram story that featured the Kardashians star rocking the chic fit that consisted of a hot pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts.

She completed the look with a black top while styling her jacket and unbuttoning her shorts so her growing baby bump peeks out.

Johnny Depp sparks concern after missed tour date and drinking rumors galore
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp sparks concern after missed tour date and drinking rumors galore

As for accessories, the Poosh CEO opted for black knee-high, heeled boots and black sunglasses.

Kourt captioned the post, "Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts" confirming that she went to the ground-breaking Greta Gerwig-helmed flick.

As for the "girls" she referred to, Kourt's mini-me Penelope Disick was more than likely part of the night out and potentially Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's daughters as well.

Even though the Lemme founder is expecting a baby boy with her hubby, Travis Barker, Kourt has been shamelessly flaunting her love for all things pink and Barbie-themed!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

More on Kourtney Kardashian: