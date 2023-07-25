Kourtney Kardashian rocks unique "Barbiecore" leather fit for movie night

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian rocked another Barbie-appropriate fit for her movie night with her kids!

Kourtney Kardashian continued her "Barbiecore" takeover with another ultra-cute fit. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The 44-year-old pregnant momma continues to embrace her "Barbiecore" aesthetic in her latest ensemble, which she showed off on Monday evening.

Kourt dropped the fashionable snap on her Instagram story that featured the Kardashians star rocking the chic fit that consisted of a hot pink leather jacket and pink jean shorts.

She completed the look with a black top while styling her jacket and unbuttoning her shorts so her growing baby bump peeks out.

As for accessories, the Poosh CEO opted for black knee-high, heeled boots and black sunglasses.

Kourt captioned the post, "Took the girls to see Barbie, had very strict instructions to wear my pink jorts" confirming that she went to the ground-breaking Greta Gerwig-helmed flick.

As for the "girls" she referred to, Kourt's mini-me Penelope Disick was more than likely part of the night out and potentially Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's daughters as well.