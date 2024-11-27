Was Kim Kardashian paid for her controversial Tesla posts?

Los Angeles, California - Amid a wave of controversy over Kim Kardashian 's bizarre Tesla posts, a representative for the reality star has set the record straight.

Kim Kardashian (r.) left her followers a bit baffled with a sultry photoshoot featuring products from Elon Musk's Tesla. © Collage: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old mogul left her social media followers a bit baffled when she dropped a series of sultry snaps from a photoshoot co-starring Tesla's new Cybercab and robot.

The posts sparked a wave of backlash online, but Kim's rep has now confirmed to the New York Times that they were not sponsored by the Elon Musk-owned company.

The mom of four's decision to cozy up to Tesla – literally – was seen by some as evidence of her support for President-elect Donald Trump, who has tapped Elon to head a so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

Kim's stayed notably quiet about the results of the 2024 presidential election, and she's also maintained a close friendship with Ivanka Trump over the years.

Still, Kim has never publicly backed Trump, but she did briefly work with him during his last administration as part of her prison reform efforts.

After the then-president granted clemency to several prisoners Kim had advocated for, she maintained that she wouldn't endorse a candidate in the 2020 election – a move that Trump said at the time "disappointed" him.