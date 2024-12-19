Was Kim Kardashian trying to upstage Bianca Censori this year?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has been hit with copycat accusations all year, but is the mogul trying one-up Bianca Censori?

Kim Kardashian has been plagued with Bianca Censori copycat allegations all year, has this been the SKIMS mogul goal? © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old's latest shoot for her SKIMS faux fur bikini aka "furkini" from her Winter Heat collection has reignited talk that Kim is copying Kanye West's wifey's style.

Despite The Kardashians discomfort over Bianca's X-rated fits, fans haven't let up with their allegations of thievery against Kimmy Cakes.

The most recent moment was when Kim dropped her woodsy SKIMs campaign.

For the ad, the budding lawyer modeled her Fuzzy Knits sets along with a black-and-white knitted balaclava – which has been the Yeezy designer's signature look.

Before that, Kim's risqué Balenciaga fit was also hit with wannabe claims, particularly because the AHS star went pant-less for the attire.

All of this begs the question: is Kim K trying to upstage Bianca?