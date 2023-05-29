Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she cried for days on tour with Travis Barker
Philadelphia, Pennslyvania - Kourtney Kardashian got brutally honest about the emotional toll of living on the road with her husband, Travis Barker, in her latest Instagram post.
The 44-year-old reality star is currently accompanying Barker on his tour with Blink-182, but it seems that the sacrifices of the rockstar life are a bit challenging for her.
After showing off her lavish hotel views from Philadelphia, Kourt reposted a snap with her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, on her Instagram story.
"haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever," she said in the post, which was shared on Sunday.
She added that she has "cried for the past 2 days" amid the separation.
Thankfully, the Poosh founder doesn't have to wait much longer to be reunited with her kiddos, revealing that she will finally get to "squeeze them" again on Monday.
Kourt also shared a new carousel post to her Instagram on Sunday, featuring a number of sweet throwback snaps with her hubby and her kids from Coachella.
Kourtney Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Coachella
Kourtney gave fans a closer look at her outfit, which included a knit sweater with the number 23, a reference to Blink-182's song What's My Age Again?
The post also includes the snap with her two children, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, that was shared on her story. The behind-the-scenes photos also included a shot of Penelope running across the stage and Reign rocking out backstage.
Kourt made Blink-182's recent NYC show a family affair, bringing along sister Kim Kardashian as the pair seemingly dispelled rumors of an ongoing feud.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash