Khloé Kardashian lives the rockstar life with Kourtney at Blink-182 concert
Los Angeles, California - It was a family affair at a recent Blink-182 concert per Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram story!
As Blink sings, "Always, I know / You'll be at my show," and it appears to be true for the Kardashians!
On Monday, the 38-year-old Good American owner posted clips from the band's Los Angeles concert, where she was joined by her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, and niece Penelope Disick.
The clips KoKo dropped showed her views from backstage, and later in the crowd with her big sister.
The mom of two wore sported a black Blink-182 t-shirt in support of her brother-in-law Travis Barker – who is married to Kourt – and paired the look with black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.
"Let’s go blink 182 @travisbarker," Khloé captioned the first clip, which showed the drummer before he went on stage.
Another clip showed Khloé and Kourt pouting for a selfie, while the next vid featured Kris and her granddaughter having the time of their life!
Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news with Travis Barker
The family outing follows Kourtney's epic pregnancy reveal at Blink-182's set over the weekend. The Poosh owner excitingly announced the news by paying homage to the 1999 music for the band's track, All The Small Things.
The spouses' pregnancy journey has been a tough one, as Kourt has dished on adverse effects from her IVF journey.
Soon the world will get a little Kravis baby, who'll likely eventually be in tow at the family's rock show outings as well!
