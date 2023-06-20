Khloé Kardashian lives the rockstar life with Kourtney at Blink-182 concert

Los Angeles, California - It was a family affair at a recent Blink-182 concert per Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram story!

Khloé Kardashian (r) shared clips from her night at the Blink-182 concert with sister Kourtney Kardashian © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

As Blink sings, "Always, I know / You'll be at my show," and it appears to be true for the Kardashians!

On Monday, the 38-year-old Good American owner posted clips from the band's Los Angeles concert, where she was joined by her pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, and niece Penelope Disick.

The clips KoKo dropped showed her views from backstage, and later in the crowd with her big sister.

The mom of two wore sported a black Blink-182 t-shirt in support of her brother-in-law Travis Barker – who is married to Kourt – and paired the look with black sunglasses and a silver chain necklace.

"Let’s go blink 182 @travisbarker," Khloé captioned the first clip, which showed the drummer before he went on stage.

Another clip showed Khloé and Kourt pouting for a selfie, while the next vid featured Kris and her granddaughter having the time of their life!