Kim Kardashian dishes on mysterious ex on The Kardashians season finale!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have spilled the tea on her brief romance with Odell Beckham Jr. on the season finale of The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian coyly spilled on an unnamed ex and her "fight-or-flight" response on The Kardashians finale. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday, the last episode of the reality TV series' fifth season featured the 43-year-old mogul reflecting on the "beginning of the end" of her relationship with an unnamed ex.

Kim explained that therapy helped her realize that her "fight-or-flight" personality also affects her love life.

"When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, 'You're getting in my way,'" Kim explained in her confessional.

"And I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you're not going to tell me to change my schedule," she noted.

The American Horror Story star further reminisced over an ex, whose name was censored out of the show, and why things ultimately didn't work out.

Kim added, "Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don't you just take a week off?' I'm like, 'Get out of here.' That was the beginning of the end."

The retraction definitely raises some eyebrows, as it would seem that Kim could have been speaking about her fling with OBJ.