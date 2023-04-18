Kourtney Kardashian dishes on Coachella fashion and festival must-haves
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her '90s-inspired Coachella fashion and bringing back Camp Poosh for the second year.
Over the weekend, the 44-year-old Poosh owner truly lived a rockstar life when she was front and center at her husband Travis Barker's set with Blink-182 at Coachella.
And though she's "Mrs. Barker" now, Kourt slayed her Coachella attire in true Kardashian style.
Coachella? More like Kourt-chella!
The Kardashians star spoke to E! about her '90s-themed ensemble and the return of Camp Poosh, an event which is based on her successfully lifestyle brand.
She also spilled the tea on some "must-haves" that have been Poosh-approved for festival season!
Kourtney Kardashian was '90s dream at Coachella!
The newly blonde bombshell hasn't been shy about her love of grunge or vintage lingerie.
For weekend one of the music fest, Kourt sported a chic ensemble that consisted of a furry black coat over fitted shorts, tall black boots, and oversized shades.
When it comes to '90s fashion, Kourt told the outlet that her favorite trends are "definitely Vintage Jeans and the Music."
Her Poosh-approved items that are perfect for festival season include SPF 50 sunscreen, a strengthening face mask, and retro jeans.
As for the return of her event Camp Poosh, she explained that she wanted to "keep the same concept and make it even bigger and more immersive."
"We invited more friends of Poosh to stay with us all weekend long for the festival, wellness treatments, and summer camp activities. Plus, we're throwing a big Saturday party, which is perfect with the festival alignment, while still being so Poosh."
Poosh fans are excited for more event details to emerge, especially if her famous Kar-Jenner sisters also attend!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian