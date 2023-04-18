Kourtney Kardashian dishes on Coachella fashion and festival must-haves

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian dished on her '90s-inspired Coachella fashion and bringing back Camp Poosh for the second year.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) was a '90s dream during weekend one of Coachella and has dished on her festival secrets and must-haves! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old Poosh owner truly lived a rockstar life when she was front and center at her husband Travis Barker's set with Blink-182 at Coachella.

And though she's "Mrs. Barker" now, Kourt slayed her Coachella attire in true Kardashian style.

Coachella? More like Kourt-chella!

The Kardashians star spoke to E! about her '90s-themed ensemble and the return of Camp Poosh, an event which is based on her successfully lifestyle brand.

She also spilled the tea on some "must-haves" that have been Poosh-approved for festival season!