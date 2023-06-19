Kourtney Kardashian shares bump photos as Kim and Khloé respond to baby news

Los Angeles, California - After dropping a baby bombshell on Friday night, Kourtney Kardashian is giving fans an up-close look at her fourth pregnancy as her sisters celebrate the big news.

Kourtney Kardashian (l) got some love from sisters Kim and Khloé (r) after announcing her pregnancy on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash & khloekardashian

The 44-year-old revealed that she's expecting her first baby with her husband, Travis Barker, during his Blink-182 show in Los Angeles.

Kourtney, who also has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, has been open about her journey with IVF and struggles to conceive with Travis.

On Sunday, she showed off her growing baby bump with a series of photos on Instagram.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, the Poosh founder proudly bared her belly in a black, long-sleeve sheer top and leather pants. The couple packed on the PDA in the new post, which also included a new photo from her big reveal at the concert.

After announcing her news to the world, Kourtney's family rushed to social media to show their love and excitement for the couple and their little one on the way.