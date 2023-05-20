Kourtney Kardashian ditches blonde hair on tour with Travis Barker

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian has bid adieu to her blonde 'do while touring with her hubby, Travis Barker .

Kourtney Kardashian (r) is no longer a blondie as she has returns to her signature brunette 'do. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nearly two weeks after Kourt teased that she was saying "bye bye" to her daring blonde hair, the 43-year-old is officially back to being a brunette.

On Friday, the reality star dropped a new snap on her Instagram story showcasing her natural hair.

"About last night…" she captioned the pic, which featured Kourt looking smoking in an oversized leather jacket over a red-and-black dress with lacy trimming at the top.

As for Kourt's now dark-brown bob, the Kardashians star kept it chic with a sleek, side-part.