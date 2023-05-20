Kourtney Kardashian ditches blonde hair on tour with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has brought back her natural hair as she enjoys the rockstar life while accompanying Travis Barker on his Blink-182 tour.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian has bid adieu to her blonde 'do while touring with her hubby, Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian (r) is no longer a blondie as she has returns to her signature brunette 'do.
Kourtney Kardashian (r) is no longer a blondie as she has returns to her signature brunette 'do.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nearly two weeks after Kourt teased that she was saying "bye bye" to her daring blonde hair, the 43-year-old is officially back to being a brunette.

On Friday, the reality star dropped a new snap on her Instagram story showcasing her natural hair.

"About last night…" she captioned the pic, which featured Kourt looking smoking in an oversized leather jacket over a red-and-black dress with lacy trimming at the top.

As for Kourt's now dark-brown bob, the Kardashians star kept it chic with a sleek, side-part.

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys tour life with Travis Barker

Meanwhile, the Poosh owner is back on her "rockstar wife" vibe, as she's been busy touring with the 47-year-old drummer.

In pics shared by TMZ, the spouses were spotted strolling NYC and enjoying matcha drinks ahead of Blink-182's set at Madison Square Garden.

It appears that Kourt has become a solidified groupie for her hubby's band after supporting the group at this year's Coachella. And now that she's back to being a brunette, there's no doubt the mom of three will be sporting epic tour fashion as well!

