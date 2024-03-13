Kourtney Kardashian drops new baby pics as Gwyneth Paltrow responds to rivalry rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian shared a look at her life as of late after Gwyneth Paltrow slammed comparisons between their lifestyle brands.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a rare look at her life with baby Rocky Thirteen after getting support from Gwyneth Paltrow (c.). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/goop & kourtneykardashian

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul dropped a new Instagram dump where she gave fans another rare look at her life with her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The featured pic showed Kourt striking a sexy selfie while rocking a glamorous face beat, a shimmering tan top, wavy tresses, and gold hoop earrings.

The Kardashians star's youngest son made another rare appearance – well, more so his tiny hand – in a photo showing him holding Travis Barker's silver chain.

More pics featured Kravis taking a walk with their baby boy, who was snuggled in a turquoise stroller, bundles of roses decorated on a stairwell, Kourt pumping in "poosh" style, and an X-ray of a broken bone.

The post followed Gwenyth Paltrow's defense of the Lemme founder, who caught flack for launching her Poosh brand in 2019 after it was deemed too similar to the 51-year-old Oscar winner's own line.