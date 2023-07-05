Kourtney Kardashian flaunts baby bump while twinning with Addison Rae

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian reunited with Addison Rae for an epic, matching bikini holiday!

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) flashed her baby bump in her recent photo dump that featured her bestie, Addison Rae. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 44-year-old pregnant mama spent Independence Day with the 22-year-old TikTok star, per Kourt's Instagram post.

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star dropped a photo dump of the pair poolside, where they twinned Kim Kardashian's SKIMs swimwear.

Perhaps, Kim and Kourt's feud truly has simmered down after all!

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder and Addison rocked hot pink string bikinis while striking poses in the photos.

One shot showed Kourt pulling her hair back into a half-up, half-down style while the TikToker rubbed on her growing baby bump.

Another pic featured Addison playfully looking into the camera while the Lemme founder cradles her baby bump in the background.

It appears that despite everyone's concerns over the pairs' friendship due to their considerable age difference, Kourt and Addie are still going strong!

The mom of four also snuck in a solo pic of herself lying on a sun lounger wearing a denim Prada sun hat and shades while baring her baby bump.