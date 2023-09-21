Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet visit from Miranda Kerr amid their pregnancies

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr had a cute friend date as both famous ladies await the upcoming births of their baby boys!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian got an adorable visit from her fellow pregnant friend, model Miranda Kerr!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) enjoyed Miranda Kerr's new smoothie during a cute girls' day.
While waiting for baby Kravis' debut, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul was visited by the 40-year-old businesswoman, who's also expecting her fourth child.

Kourt dropped snaps of Miranda's visits, which included the model's smoothie that she thoughtfully brought to The Kardashians star.

"My friend @mirandakerr came by to visit me and brought me her new @koraorganics smoothie and its divine," Kourt captioned the pic that featured the multi-colored drink next to a vase full of flowers.

She added, "and her new acai face cream," which is also featured in the pic, "which is a safe retinol alternative (even during pregnancy)."

The next pic showed the expecting mamas rubbing their bellies while also enjoying their drinks.

Kourt rocked an all-black catsuit under a large white shirt, while the supermodel's look included a lavender fur shirt and multi-colored snake-print leggings.

The Lemme founder has been keeping a low profile following her urgent fetal surgery for her and Travis Barker's baby boy.

