Kourtney Kardashian raves about "juicy placenta" pills after welcoming son

Kourtney Kardashian boasted about the benefits of ingesting placenta pills after welcoming her baby boy Rocky with husband Travis Barker (l.). © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Wednesday evening, the 44-year-old lifestyle influencer bragged about the benefits of ingesting her "juicy placenta" after giving birth to her fourth child earlier this month.

Kourt took to her Instagram story to rave about her "mommy made encapsulation" supplements, writing, "This is #NotAnAd. Just wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery."

The Poosh founder dished on the many benefits she's found from the placenta pills, stating that they create higher energy levels, balance hormone levels, increase milk supply, decrease the chance of postpartum depression, and help with losing baby weight faster.

Kourt further wrote that the pills can aid in a "faster and better recovery from having the baby" for moms who've just given birth, while showing off her freshly manicured nails in the post.

The Kardashians star's post is the latest update she's given since she and Travis Barker brought home their baby boy.