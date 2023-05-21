Kourtney Kardashian gives fans a peek at tour life with Travis Barker

New York, New York - Kourtney Kardashian declared herself a brunette for life with more snaps of her tour life with Travis Barker.

Rockstar vibes! Kourtney Kardashian (r) shared a glimpse into her tour life with Travis Barker on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kournteykardashian

On Saturday, the 43-year-old gave major Poosh vibes while showing off her transformation back to her natural hair color.

Kourt has been busy touring with her rocker hubby as his band, Blink-182, is currently playing in NYC.

In the newest snaps that she shared on Instagram with the caption, "brunette4lyfe," The Kardashians star gave her fans a glimpse into her life on the road.

The first pic in the photo dump showed Kourt sporting her signature dark brown hair in a sleek bob with a middle part while rocking white overalls over a black t-shirt.

The mom of three went blonde in March but apparently decided to ditch the new 'do sometime before her trip to the Big Apple.

Kourt also shared more snaps of her new dark locks amid the carousel of snaps, along with a few pics featuring Kravis sharing some sweet moments together backstage.

One snap showed the 47-year-old drummer shirtless on the couch with a drum head on his lap while Kourt struck a pose next to him.