Kourtney Kardashians shows off chic maternity style in new pregnancy snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has dropped even more pregnancy snaps as she continues to flaunt her growing bump on Instagram!

Kourtney Kardashian shared more pics of her growing baby bump on Instagram. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

Rihanna isn't the only pregnant A-list mama redefining maternity fashion!

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star gave her users more intimate glances at her pregnancy journey.

The photo dump first featured Kourt rocking a fitted, sleeveless black-bandeau maxi dress with a slicked-back ponytail in a mirror selfie.

Another shot showed Mrs. Barker doing what she does best, smooching her hubby, Travis Barker, backstage at a Blink-182 concert.

The Poosh also added more pics of her growing bump in various outfits, an up-close shot of her nude manicure, and a pic of Kourt and Kim Kardashian's mikes for Hulu's The Kardashians.

The last pic of the dump showed the reality star sweetly holding her rocker hubby's hand.

Though this is the fourth pregnancy for the 44-year-old Lemme founder, Kourt has been slaying her maternity style this time around.

When the expecting mama first announced her pregnancy, she did so in true rockstar style while wearing a black-clad long-sleeved uni-top and matching leather pants.