Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stage their PDA-filled debut?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's public smooch at Beyoncé's birthday concert received mixed reaction from fans!
The 26-year-old beauty mogul's PDA fest with the Dune star at Bey's Renaissance tour all but confirmed that the two are dating.
Still, some are wondering if the couple's debut was staged all along.
Kylie and Timothée kissed and cooed while chilling in the VIP section for the Break My Soul artist's LA event.
Yet, some fans found it odd that The Kardashians star even attended Bey's concert at all as it's been long assumed that there's bad blood between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the Cuff It singer.
Also, Kylie's ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, was reportedly at the same concert.
While this could've been a coincidence, the rapper's presence, plus the two's over-the-top affection, has fans surmising on Twitter that the entire romance is ruse!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship is "uncomplicated"
One fan wrote, "no amount of kissing is going to convince me they're an actual couple I'm sorry," while another commented, "Still don't believe they know each other."
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an insider spilled to PEOPLE that Kylie and Timothée's relationship is "fun and uncomplicated." The source shared that the Wonka star makes the mom of two "happy" and understands that she "needs to prioritize her kids."
"He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy."
Hate it or love it, it seems Kimothée may be here to stay!
Cover photo: Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP