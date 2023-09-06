Did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stage their PDA-filled debut?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's viral PDA has led some to speculate the romance isn't actually legitimate. © Collage: ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ & RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old beauty mogul's PDA fest with the Dune star at Bey's Renaissance tour all but confirmed that the two are dating.

Still, some are wondering if the couple's debut was staged all along.

Kylie and Timothée kissed and cooed while chilling in the VIP section for the Break My Soul artist's LA event.

Yet, some fans found it odd that The Kardashians star even attended Bey's concert at all as it's been long assumed that there's bad blood between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the Cuff It singer.

Also, Kylie's ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott, was reportedly at the same concert.

While this could've been a coincidence, the rapper's presence, plus the two's over-the-top affection, has fans surmising on Twitter that the entire romance is ruse!