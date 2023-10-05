Did Kylie Jenner snub Jordyn Woods' birthday bash after reunion?

Paris, France - Word on the street is that Kylie Jenner didn't attend Jordyn Wood's Parisian birthday party, despite recently rekindling their friendship!

Kylie Jenner is said to have skipped Jordyn Woods' birthday bash despite their recent reconciliation. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordynwoods & kyliejenner

Per Page Six, the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner "skipped" Jordyn's birthday bash in the French capital.



An insider confirmed that Kylie was invited to the event that was held at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand.

The Kardashians star was in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week on September 28 but apparently flew back home the same day, which reportedly left the socialite feeling "snubbed."

There's no further tea on why the fashion mogul dipped out on Jordyn's party, though it is odd since the two recently reconciled.

Kylie and Jordyn were very close until the latter kissed Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, at a party hosted by the NBA star when he was still with Koko.

In July, Kylie and Jordyn were seen quietly grabbing sushi together in LA, which was followed up with another sighting in September at Acne Studios in NYC.